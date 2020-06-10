Dates of Lions tour to SA may change — Roux

World champions SA may change the dates of a three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions next year, national body CEO Jurie Roux said on Monday.

The eagerly awaited visit is scheduled for July and August 2021 and the Tests in Soweto, Cape Town and Johannesburg clash with the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

But a possible new, post-coronavirus pandemic global rugby calendar could see the tour dates change rather than the Games in Japan.

Roux said “a move to host the tour later in 2021 was being considered to dovetail with all other Test scheduling conversations taking place.

“It would be a disappointment if the Lions series had to be played behind closed doors,” he said, referring to the crowdless sport situation to combat Covid-19.

There has been speculation about northern and southern hemisphere rugby date changes, including staging the Six Nations and Rugby Championship in March and April.

And instead of July and November Tests, an October-November window has been mooted with northern teams travelling first, then hosting internationals.

Roux hinted that rugby could resume not later than August in SA.

The last rugby match in SA was on March 14 when the Sharks defeated the Stormers in Super Rugby.

Roux hoped two Tests against Scotland and one with Georgia, originally scheduled for next month, might be played during October.

There was also talk of Australia hosting this year a Rugby Championship including SA, New Zealand and Argentina, and trimmed from the usual two rounds to one.

Roux said a November tour by the Springboks, consisting of Tests in Italy, Ireland, France and Wales, was still on the cards.

He was non-committal on repeated reports that the four South African franchises in Super Rugby may abandon the southern hemisphere competition and switch to an enlarged European PRO18.

One recent report said the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers would join in 2021 or 2023 a competition already including the Cheetahs and Kings.

“Speculation that more South African sides might join the PRO14 was understandable in the circumstances, but it was too early to reach any conclusions,” the CEO stressed.

Roux also said the Sunwolves were dumped from Super Rugby, starting next season, because the Japanese national rugby body “refused to underwrite the team like every other union”.

He also dismissed reports that he was joining World Rugby as CEO, saying he was committed to delivering a “successful British and Irish Lions tour”.