Kings hope to play in ‘bio bubble’

It is hoped Johannesburg will become the centralised “bio bubble” venue for a SA Super Rugby Derby League, which will feature the Isuzu Southern Kings.



As SA Rugby bosses grapple with ideas on how to kick start their sport after the Covid-19 threat lifts, a number of scenarios are on the table...

