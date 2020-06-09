Hunt’s ‘military style’ coaching adds to club’s success

PREMIUM

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s “military style” of coaching has not only contributed to the club’s success but to players achieving their individual best, vice-captain Buhle Mkhwanazi said.



Hunt, 55, joined Wits in 2013, and his aggressive, hands-on approach has seen the Students take three trophies — the MTN8 (2016), Absa Premiership (2016/2017) and Telkom Cup (2017) — during his reign at the club...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.