Hunt’s ‘military style’ coaching adds to club’s success
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s “military style” of coaching has not only contributed to the club’s success but to players achieving their individual best, vice-captain Buhle Mkhwanazi said.
Hunt, 55, joined Wits in 2013, and his aggressive, hands-on approach has seen the Students take three trophies — the MTN8 (2016), Absa Premiership (2016/2017) and Telkom Cup (2017) — during his reign at the club...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.