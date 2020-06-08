Ten years since the World Cup: Benni says Bafana and Safa ‘have gone completely backwards’

Benni McCarthy has slammed the SA Football Association (Safa) for having failed to capitalise on the legacy of South Africa hosting the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Thursday marks 10 years since the World Cup kicked off with Bafana Bafana’s 1-1 draw against Mexico at Soccer City on June 11 2010.

Bafana’s all-time top scorer McCarthy was scathing in his appraisal of the legacy provided by Safa after hosting the global showpiece.

“I’m very disappointed at how we didn’t capitalise on what the country had‚” the ex-Cape Town City coach said.