Bulls defence coach Joey Mongalo has been so engrossed in his studies that he's had very little time to sit back and savour his Loftus ‘homecoming’ as part of Jake White’s revival at the Pretoria side.

Mongalo‚ who was recently announced as a member of White’s senior coaching staff‚ is busy with assignments for his Masters in Industrial Psychology at the University of Pretoria and the deadlines are approaching.

“To be honest‚ I haven’t had time to digest this because I am busy with my Masters in Industrial Psychology at Tuks and I have been busy with assignments‚” said the 35-year-old former Pretoria Boys High School student.

“My last assignment is due very soon and I think once I have submitted that one‚ I will sit down and let the emotions and feelings settle down.