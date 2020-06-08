Former Proteas bowler Mfuneko Ngam and former Lions coach Geoffery Toyana have bemoaned the lack of transformation and the poor state of cricket facilities in the townships.

Toyana‚ who has won four trophies in his five seasons as the Lions head coach‚ said facilities in the townships have been neglected and are as appalling as they were when he retired in 2008.

Toyana‚ current head coach of the Northerns Senior Provincial side‚ and Ngam‚ the first black African Test cricketer to not have come from a former model C school‚ spoke in a frank interview with Cricket Fanatics Magazine this week.

“The main challenge that we have in every township in South Africa is something that breaks me‚” Toyana told the digital magazine.