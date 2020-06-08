Sport

New Brighton Football Academy mourns death of coach

PREMIUM
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 08 June 2020

New Year’s Cup defending champions New Brighton Football Academy are still trying to come to terms with  the death of their coach, Anele Dayimani, who played a significant role in the team’s success.

Dayimani  died in  hospital after a short illness on June 2 at the age of 39...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Back to school: Can the school year in South Africa be saved?
The Role of the Media to help Reignite the Economy and Society in South Africa

Most Read

X