New Brighton Football Academy mourns death of coach
New Year’s Cup defending champions New Brighton Football Academy are still trying to come to terms with the death of their coach, Anele Dayimani, who played a significant role in the team’s success.
Dayimani died in hospital after a short illness on June 2 at the age of 39...
