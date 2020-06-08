Mini World Cup beckons for Boks
Plans are being drawn up which could see the World Champion Springboks strutting their stuff in a hastily arranged mini World Cup at Twickenham later in 2020.
An eight-team international “festival of rugby” in London could be played in September or October, with the Six Nations sides joined by SA and Japan...
