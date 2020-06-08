Man City enter Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing hoping to overturn Uefa ban

Manchester City will attempt to overturn their two-year Uefa ban from European football when a three-day hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in Switzerland begins on Monday.

European soccer's governing body Uefa ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a ban and a 24.9 million pounds fine.

Missing out on a Uefa Champions League season would cost City, who have denied wrongdoing, as much as 100 million pounds in prize money and broadcast revenue, as well as matchday and other revenues.

The FFP regulations are designed to stop clubs running up big losses through spending on players.