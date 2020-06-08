The embattled outgoing Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and its president Chris Nenzani are set to cling to power beyond the end of the expiry of their term in office in September.

The Covid-19 pandemic has financially ravaged every sector of the industry‚ including sporting activities around the world‚ and the flu-like virus is now wrecking havoc with the AGM season is South Africa that is well underway.

Several organisations have postponed their AGMs to later this year due to the coronavirus outbreak and TimesLIVE understands CSA will use the pandemic to delay the annual meeting in September.

CSA last week failed to meet their own deadline to finalise proceedings into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe‚ citing Covid-19 restrictions despite having had three months and 20 days to deal with the issue from December 6 to March 26.