Gelvandale footballer Appollis scores PSL contract

Gelvandale player Diego Appollis, who secured a three-year deal with Absa Premiership side Cape Town City first team, says it has always been his dream to start his professional career in Cape Town.



The 19-year-old striker was with the Chippa United Multi Choice Diski Challenge side and was the team’s top goal scorer having notched 14 goals this season in the MDC, before joining the Cape Town side. ..

