Everton’s Mina sidelined with thigh injury

Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to miss the start of the Premier League’s return after suffering a partially torn thigh muscle, his club announced on Tuesday.

Mina, 25, sustained the injury in training last week and scans have confirmed the Colombia centre back will be sidelined for several weeks.

The Premier League is due to resume on June 17 after the top tier was postponed in March due to the coronavirus.

“Everton Football Club can confirm Yerry Mina is set to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury,” a club statement said.

“A scan confirmed the Colombia international suffered a partial tear in his left quad muscle during training last week.

“The 25-year-old is now in the early stages of his rehabilitation under the care of the club’s medical staff and making good progress.”

Mina also had an injury-hit first season with Everton last term following his move from Barcelona.

His latest fitness problem comes only a few days after Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin sustained a serious Achilles injury.

Gbamin will undergo surgery this week and the club expects the Ivory Coast international to require an “extensive period of rehabilitation”.

Everton will face table-topping Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their first game when the season resumes.