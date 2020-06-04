Basheer Walters surprised by CSA Award nomination

Warriors quick Basheer Walters described his nomination for the CSA 2019/2020 Provincial One Day Cricketer of the Year as a complete surprise.



Chuffed with the nomination, the veteran strike bowler said he was taken aback by his nomination in the limited overs format, as he felt he was having a better red ball campaign as opposed to the white ball format. ..

