Basheer Walters surprised by CSA Award nomination
Warriors quick Basheer Walters described his nomination for the CSA 2019/2020 Provincial One Day Cricketer of the Year as a complete surprise.
Chuffed with the nomination, the veteran strike bowler said he was taken aback by his nomination in the limited overs format, as he felt he was having a better red ball campaign as opposed to the white ball format. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.