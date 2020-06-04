All Blacks legend Dan Carter in shock Super Rugby comeback

Two-time All Blacks Rugby World Cup winner Dan Carter announced a shock Super Rugby comeback with the Blues on Thursday at the age of 38, saying he realised during coronavirus lockdown how much he missed the game.

Carter, a three-time world player of the year, has been a free agent since returning to New Zealand in March from Japan, where a virus-enforced shutdown ended his lucrative stint with Kobe Steelers.

"Two things from the lockdown that I realised was that I really enjoyed spending more time with my family and that I miss rugby," Carter said.

"For me it is a chance to mentor some young players and to give back to New Zealand rugby," he added.

The signing comes as New Zealand's Super Rugby teams prepare to start a domestic tournament next week, after Covid-19 halted the southern hemisphere championship in March.