Warriors interim head coach up for national award

PREMIUM

Warriors interim head coach Robin Peterson said his nomination for the Pitchvision coach of the season in the CSA 2019/2020 Men’s International Awards was a testament to the hard work put in by his players to learn his way of playing the game.



Peterson is one of three sons of Eastern Cape cricket to be in line for the award, with Proteas head coach Mark Boucher and New Brighton-born Imperial Lions head coach Wandile Gwavu the other contenders...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.