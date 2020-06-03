Lebogang Manyama describes hell ride in Turkey before joining Kaizer Chiefs

Lebogang Manyama has described the hellish conditions that led to him being continually benched despite training and playing well in his few opportunities playing a single season at Konyaspor under three different coaches.

For someone who arrived at Kaizer Chiefs in August 2018 itching to erase the memory of the energy-sapping experience of having tried but failed to convince Konyaspor he was fit for the Turkish first division‚ Manyama has done pretty well.

Manyama has rediscovered his form in 2019-20‚ mostly deployed with great success in a new central midfield role by Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp.

The attacking midfielder signed for Konyaspor after being named the 2016-17 Premier Soccer League Player of the Season for Cape Town City. But things did not go as planned in Turkey.