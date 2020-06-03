Finally! Relief from lockdown as live sport returns to SA small screens

The novel coronavirus-enforced lockdown will be easier to deal with as pay-channel broadcaster SuperSport has announced that live sport will be making a belated‚ but welcome returns to the small screens.

European football leagues had to take Covid-19 suspensions and none of them were close to completion.

Spain’s La Liga‚ Italy’s Serie A and England’s Premier League will all be resuming this month and they’ll be broadcast live by SuperSport.

Germany’s Bundesliga has already returned to action‚ but it is not broadcast on SuperSport.