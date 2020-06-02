Ngoepe brings experience to Warriors middle order

PREMIUM

Warriors all rounder Lesiba Ngoepe believes the experience within the Warriors ranks will be a key part in helping to grow the younger squad members as they look to the season ahead.



At 27, Ngoepe, who has been a fixture in the Warriors side over the last two seasons, will be looking to take his opportunity with both hands and play a role in bringing success back to the Eastern Cape side. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.