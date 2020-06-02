England and Wales Cricket Board confirm West Indies series for July

England will play three Tests at home to the West Indies in July, subject to British government clearance to return behind closed doors, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Tuesday.

The first Test will take place at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl ground from July 8 to 12, with the second and third Tests at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 16 to 20 and July 24 to 28 respectively.

The series had been due to take place in June but was delayed because of the coronavirus.

The West Indies, who agreed in principle to take part in the series last week, are due to arrive in England on June 9 and will then be based at Old Trafford for a three-week period of quarantine and training before travelling down to Southampton.

ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said: "Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media.