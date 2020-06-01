Wary Kings not returning to group training yet

To protect their players from the killer Covid-19 virus, the Isuzu Southern Kings will not return to group training on Monday despite lockdown being lifted to level 3.



It had been thought the Kings might return after SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux welcomed the announcement that professional sports teams could begin the process of returning to training...

