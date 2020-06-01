SA racing kicks off with potent June schedule

SA horse racing swings back into action on Monday with a 10-race meeting on the Greyville Polytrack in Durban.

Racing was given the all-clear from the government on Thursday after the decision to reduce the status of the Covid-19 lockdown from level 4 to 3, which allows for the opening of non-contact sports.

There is a full programme for racing fans to look forward to over the next few weeks.

There will be a meeting on Tuesday at the Vaal on the highveld, followed by Kenilworth in Cape Town on Wednesday, Vaal again on Thursday and Friday at Fairview in Port Elizabeth.

On Saturday, Turffontein will host three feature races from Champions Day originally scheduled for April 4 — the Grade 1 SA Derby over 2,450m, the Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes over 1,600m and the Grade 2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks over 2,450m.

The other races postponed from Champions Day will be run at Turffontein on June 27, including the Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Challenge over 2,000m, the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint over 1,000m and the Grade 1 HSH Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes over 1,600m.

Other feature races that day comprise the Grade 2 SA Nursery, SA Fillies Nursery and Camellia Stakes (all over 1,160m) and the Grade 3 Gold Bowl for marathon runners over 3,200m.

The Champions Season in KwaZulu-Natal will kick off on Sunday on the Greyville turf track with the running of the Grade 2 Independent On Sunday Drill Hall Stakes over 1,400m plus the Grade 2 WSB Guineas and WSB Fillies Guineas, both over 1,600m.

The Grade 2 Post Merchants over 1,200m will be run at Scottsville on June 13 alongside the Grade 3 Poinsettia Stakes for fillies and mares over the same distance, as well as two Grade 3 races for juveniles over 1,100m — the Godolphin Barb Stakes and Strelitzia Stakes for fillies.

Racing returns to Greyville on June 20 when three feature events are carded, notably the Grade 2 WSB Greyville 1900.

Two of the most prolific races for three-year-olds, the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 and Woolavington 2000 for fillies, will be run at Greyville on June 28.

Both races are over 2,000m and there’s a third Grade 1 event on the card in the Gold Challenge over 1,600m.

Add those to the three Grade 1 races at Turffontein a day earlier and the stage is set for a sensational weekend of racing.

Kenilworth will stage the Grade 3 Variety Club Stakes over 1,600m on Tuesday alongside three Listed races — the Sweet Chestnut Stakes over 1,600m, and the Somerset 1200 and Perfect Promise Sprint, both over 1,200m.

And there’s also good racing ahead at Fairview in Port Elizabeth.

There is the Listed East Cape Nursery over 1,200m and 1000m Milkwood Stakes on Friday with the Listed East Cape Breeders Stakes (1,200m) and Lady’s Slipper Stakes (1,400m) scheduled for June 26.

Gold Circle announced earlier that their Champions Season showpiece, the Grade 1 Vodacom Durban July over 2,200m, will be run on July 25.

The meeting usually takes place on the first Saturday of July, but was moved to the final Saturday of the month due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In terms of the demands of government, the National Horseracing Authority (NHA) has made it clear all meetings will be run behind closed doors.

Field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners with the exception of Pattern races in which 14 runners will be allowed.

Jockeys will be restricted to ride in the region of their choice and cannot move in between provinces.

They will be allowed to make one move before the recommencement of racing.

Horses moving between regions will not be allowed unless a horse is moving to another province on a permanent basis as per regulations of the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries.

The last race at all meetings must be run not later than 4.45pm.