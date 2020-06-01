Ngidi, De Kock head CSA awards nomination list

Proteas Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi dominate the nominations for the 2019/2020 Cricket SA (CSA) international awards.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and batsman Laura Wolvaardt have both won nominations in four categories in the women’s section.

The gala event to honour SA’s top professional cricketers over the past year will take place on Saturday July 4 in a virtual ceremony because of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

De Kock and Ngidi have both been nominated in three categories: SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year and Standard Bank T20 Cricketer of the Year.

In addition, De Kock has been nominated Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year along with Kagiso Rabada and Warriors player Anrich Nortje as well as for the SA Men’s Players’ Players award, while Ngidi has been nominated for the KFC Streetwise Award.

Either of them could also be a contender for SA Fans’ Cricketer of the Year.

Nortje, in his first year of international cricket, has also been nominated in the SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year and RAM Delivery of the Year category.

Other Proteas men’s players nominated in the various categories are Temba Bavuma (Standard Bank T20 Cricketer of the Year), Heinrich Klaasen (Standard Bank ODI Cricketer of the Year), David Miller (SA Men’s Players’ Player of the Year) and Vernon Philander (RAM Delivery of the Year).

Neither Ngidi nor Nortje has previously won CSA’s highest men’s accolade of SA Cricketer of the Year while De Kock, having previously won the award in 2017, will be aiming to join the elite company of the previous double winners: Makhaya Ntini (2005 and 2006), Jacques Kallis (2004 and 2011), Hashim Amla (2010 and 2013), AB de Villiers (2014 and 2015) and Rabada (2016 and 2018).

In the women’s section, Kapp and Wolvaardt have both been nominated for Momentum Proteas Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year and for the Momentum Proteas Players’ Player of the Year.

Wolvaardt has also been nominated for Momentum Proteas Cricketer of the Year and for the KFC Streetwise award, while Kapp has an additional nomination for the RAM Delivery of the Year.

The other contenders for the supreme women’s accolade of SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year are Shabnim Ismail and Lizelle Lee, who have both also been nominated for Momentum Proteas T20 Cricketer of the Year along with newcomer Nadine de Klerk.

Ayabonga Khaka has been nominated for Momentum Proteas ODI Player of the Year.

Mignon du Preez joins Wolvaardt in being nominated for the KFC Streetwise award.

The function will feature a notable first with SA’s best men’s and women’s cricketers for the first time going head-to-head in two categories: KFC Streetwise Award and the RAM Delivery of the Year.

“It is my great pleasure and privilege to congratulate all the nominees as we celebrate the achievements of both our Proteas men’s and women’s squads,” CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul said.

“And let us not forget to thank all those great and selfless people who work diligently behind the scenes to create opportunities for our leading cricketers to excel.”

“Our country continues to produce world-class players.

“Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir all rank among the top men’s players in the world across the various formats and I think we have all been excited to see new faces such as Anrich Nortje and Janneman Malan who have emerged in the past year.”

The CSA Awards judging panel consists of Jeremy Fredericks (convener), Crystal Arnold, Makhaya Ntini, Clinton du Preez, Lungani Zama and Natalie Germanos, with statistical input by Andrew Samson.

“As always, these awards are tough to judge due to the stiff nature of the competition,” Fredericks said.

“Our world-class senior players are well established and there is an encouraging number of international newcomers making their mark as well.”

Loyal Proteas fans can also have their say in the awards.

The SA Fans Cricketer of the Year requires fans to vote for this award. Further details of how the voting mechanism works can be found on CSA’s social media platforms.