Netball Proteas hold own in world rankings

The Netball Proteas have retained their fifth spot on the latest International Netball Federation rankings.

The world rankings, released at the weekend, were based on matches played before netball was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Netball Nations Cup which took place in January.

SA finished fourth in the Cup after losing the playoff match against Commonwealth champions and hosts England.

Australia are top of the pile, followed by New Zealand and Jamaica, with Jamaica‚ England and SA completing the top five.

Uganda and Malawi are placed sixth and seventh respectively, showing they have improved in leaps and bounds over the past few years.

“The announcement by the INF on the world rankings is well received and as Netball South Africa we are happy that we have not moved down the pecking order.

“If you look at our ranking points‚ we have significantly improved there,” NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said.

“It is our goal to move up the table — this is a work in progress and I honestly believe that we will ultimately get there very soon.

“I am very proud of the team as a collective because everyone is working hard to do better and be the best.”

Molokwane also shared her disappointment that the Quad Series, scheduled for September and involving SA, hosts Australia, New Zealand and England, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

“It is very sad that we have had to agree to cancel this tournament. However, the reasons for doing this are justifiable.

“The wellbeing of our team is of paramount importance and we therefore needed to make sure that we take all the necessary precautions to protect everyone.

“It is always a privilege to play against teams that are ranked above us — this helps us get better and be the best.

“What the world is going through is unprecedented and everyone is doing their best to make sure that all stakeholders are protected and that we return to play when it is safe to do so.

“We will work very closely with all the other countries to make sure that when we return to play‚ it is safe to do so‚” Molokwane said.

The Quad Series had been scheduled to take place between September 20 and 27 in various cities in Australia and New Zealand.

Netball SA CEO Blanche de la Guerre is in discussions with her counterparts in England‚ New Zealand and Australia to find a suitable date for the series to be staged. — TimesLIVE