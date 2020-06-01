Federer tops list of world’s highest-paid athletes

Roger Federer topped the 2020 Forbes magazine list of highest-paid global athletes announced on Friday, leading the line-up for the first time with pretax earnings of $106.3m (R1.8bn).

The Swiss tennis legend, a men’s record 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, becomes the first player from his sport atop the annual list since its 1990 debut, rising from fifth in 2019.

Federer’s haul over the past 12 months included $100m (R1.7bn) from appearance fees and endorsement deals plus $6.3m (R110.5m) in prize money.

His previous best showing was second in 2013.

“His brand is pristine, which is why those that can afford to align with him clamour to do so,” University of Southern California sports business professor David Carter said.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports worldwide caused the first decline since 2016 in the total income of the world’s 100 top-paid athletes, a 9% dip from 2019 to $3.6bn (R63.1bn).

Another plunge is expected in 2021 from the shutdown.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was second on the list at $105m (R1.8bn), $45m (R789.7m) of that from endorsements, with Argentine football hero Lionel Messi third on $104m (R1.8bn), $3m (R52.6m) of that from sponsorship deals.

Messi and Ronaldo, who have traded the top spot three of the past four years, saw their combined incomes dip $28m (R491,4m) from 2019 due to salary cuts when European clubs halted play in March.

Brazilian footballer Neymar was fourth overall on $95.5m (R1.6bn), $25m (R438.7m) from endorsements, while NBA star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was fifth on $88.2m (R1.5bn), $60m (R1bn) of that from endorsements.

NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was sixth on $74.4m (R1.3bn) with former teammate Kevin Durant next on $63.9m (R1.1bn).

Tiger Woods, reigning Masters champion and a 15-time major winner, was eighth at $62.3m (R1.09bn), all but $2.3m (R40.3m) from sponsor deals.

Woods topped the Forbes list a record 12 times before an infidelity scandal helped end his run.

Two NFL quarterbacks rounded out the top 10 with Kirk Cousins ninth at $60.5m (R1.06bn) and Carson Wentz 10th on $59.1m (R1.03bn).

The top 100 featured athletes from 21 nations and 10 sports.

More NBA players made the list than those from any other sport at 35, but 31 NFL players made the cut and pulled down the most money of any league, aided by finishing the season before the deadly virus outbreak.

Two women, tennis stars Naomi Osaka of Japan and the US’s Serena Williams, made the list, the most females on it since 2016.

Osaka ranked 29th on $37.4m (R656.4m), $34m (R596.7m) in endorsements, and was four spots ahead of Williams with $36m (R631.8m), of which $32m (R561.6m) was in endorsements. — AFP