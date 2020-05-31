No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests

The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results.

The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19.

"Of these, zero have tested positive," the League said in a statement.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training there were 12 positives.