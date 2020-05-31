Former Wales assistant Howley reveals grief sparked Rugby World Cup exile

Former Wales assistant coach Rob Howley has revealed how grief over his sister's death sparked the gambling spree that saw him sent home from the Rugby World Cup.

Howley is nearing the end of a nine-month ban from the sport after he admitted breaching betting regulations.

The 49-year-old's long-term gambling issues were exposed when a betting company got in touch with the Welsh Rugby Union just as Wales were travelling to Japan for last year's World Cup.

Howley was sent home a week before Wales' opening World Cup match in September after it emerged he had placed 363 bets on more than 1,000 rugby matches from November 2015, losing more than £4,000.