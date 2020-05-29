High-ranking Gauteng sports department officials have made contact with Mamelodi Sundowns soccer president Patrice Motsepe’s office to discuss the restoration of the derelict HM Pitje Stadium to its former glory.

Sundowns have always been willing to return to their spiritual home and Motsepe said recently he would be prepared to use his own money to upgrade the stadium in Mamelodi if the government came on board.

“We have already made contact with his [Motsepe’s] office and upon availability of all concerned stakeholders a meeting should happen imminently‚” the department said on Thursday.

“We will share the outcome of the meeting once it has been held and we have a clearer path forward.”

City of Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa was the first senior government official to respond to Motsepe’s declaration, saying they were willing to engage the Sundowns boss further.

The Gauteng sports department reiterated on Thursday that premier David Makhura had in the past committed to demolishing the stadium so it could be restored to its former glory.

“The stadium falls under the City of Tshwane and premier Makhura has committed the province to demolishing it so it may be restored for the benefit of the community.

“The government does not have deep pockets to embark on this project alone and, in this regard, we welcome the private sector coming on board.

“It makes sense that Mamelodi Sundowns should take over a stadium in its birth of origin to reconnect with its ancestors‚ community and fans alike.

“HM Pitje, being in Tshwane‚ Gauteng‚ forms part of our sporting districts and has a rich cultural and sporting history for the people of Mamelodi‚ Tshwane and Gauteng in general. It forms part of our vision of restoring and upgrading sporting and cultural facilities across Gauteng.”

The department said refurbishing the stadium would not only enhance sport but also play a key role in boosting social cohesion in the community.

“The department understands the role such monuments play within communities.

“Refurbishing the stadium will not only benefit football but also go a long way in social cohesion and community building within Mamelodi and about Tshwane.

“There are many stakeholders concerned, from football to communities in and about Mamelodi‚ so we are aware of the impact this project would have. We are willing to hear what the people who will be involved directly have to say and how they see the project affecting their lives and their livelihoods.”