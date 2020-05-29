Smuts ready to lead Warriors’ red-ball assault

PREMIUM

Proteas batsman Jon-Jon Smuts is confident the Warriors will continue to build on their success in cricket’s longer format after a promising 2019/2020 domestic campaign.



Having put in some solid performances in their four-day fixtures last year, their excitement was extinguished as the onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic cut short their title ambitions. ..

