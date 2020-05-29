Plenty at stake when English Premier League makes a return

English Premier League football is set to return on June 17 after a three-month coronavirus-enforced absence.

Nothing realistically will stop runaway log-leaders Liverpool from being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years.

But there are a whole host of other issues to sort out, including relegation and next year’s European places, with the drama set to take place in empty, echoing stadiums.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of Manchester City and just two wins away from becoming English champions for the first time since 1990 when the league was suspended in March.

Two more wins would make it mathematically impossible for City to catch Liverpool, but the Reds could triumph by winning their first game if City lose at home to Arsenal on June 17.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can also break two of City’s most cherished records. They need 19 points from the remaining 27 to beat the Manchester club’s total of 100 points from the 2017/18 season and they could also better City’s record title-winning margin of 19 points from the same campaign.

Intriguingly, the Uefa Champions League battle for the top four might instead be a battle for the top five.

Liverpool are assured of their place in the Champions League and the other top-four places are occupied by Manchester City, Leicester and Chelsea.

But as things stand, City cannot compete in Europe’s top club competition for the next two seasons after being banned for financial fair play breaches.

Pep Guardiola’s side have appealed, however, and could still compete if the suspension is overturned. If it is upheld, whoever finishes fifth will take their place in next season’s Champions League.

Manchester United currently occupy that position but Wolves and Sheffield United are both just two points behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

In the relegation battle, Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth occupy the bottom three places.