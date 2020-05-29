Magnificent Marcell keeps SA’s flag flying high
It has been left to Ulster’s magnificent loose forward Marcell Coetzee to salvage pride for SA in the Guinness PRO14 team of the season.
Hard-working Coetzee is the only selection to add some SA spice to the PRO14 Dream Team, which was selected based on Opta statistics...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.