Magnificent Marcell keeps SA’s flag flying high

PREMIUM

It has been left to Ulster’s magnificent loose forward Marcell Coetzee to salvage pride for SA in the Guinness PRO14 team of the season.



Hard-working Coetzee is the only selection to add some SA spice to the PRO14 Dream Team, which was selected based on Opta statistics...

