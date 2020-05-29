England’s Isiekwe to join Northampton on loan from Saracens

England lock Nick Isiekwe will join Northampton Saints in a year-long loan deal, having also signed a new contract with Saracens until 2024, it was announced on Thursday.

Reigning Premiership champions Saracens are set to be relegated for salary cap breaches but this move will allow the 22-year-old Isiekwe, a product of the north London club’s academy, to continue playing in English club rugby’s top flight.

Isiekwe, capped three times by England, came off the bench when Saracens won last year’s European Champions Cup final against Leinster and can play in the back row as well.

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd described Isiekwe as one of the rising stars of English rugby.

“Nick will add competition across both the engine room and the back row, complementing the quality group of players we already have in those areas and adding balance,” Boyd said.

“He is still a young player but will bring significant Premiership, European and Test experience, as well as some real power, to our pack.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said Isiekwe was another outstanding product of their academy, adding: “There is no question that his best days are ahead of him and we are delighted he has committed his future to our club in the long term.”