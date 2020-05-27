Warriors young guns excite Nortje
Proteas quick Anrich Nortje believes the young Warriors attack will shake up opposition franchises and that a quick start is all-important this coming season.
The 26-year-old fast bowler says key to the Warriors’ success will be how they get out the blocks...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.