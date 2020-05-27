Radical revamp of rugby laws to protect players
Radical rugby law changes, including the outlawing of reset scrums and team huddles, are on the cards when rugby resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic.
World Rugby’s medical team have proposed a host of revolutionary new laws to be introduced to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission...
