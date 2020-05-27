After signing eight players during a flurry of activity on the market in the last few weeks‚ Bulls director of rugby Jake White turned his attention to strengthening the backroom staff on Wednesday as part of the continuing major overhaul at Loftus.

The franchise confirmed that Nollis Marais has joined the coaching staff as breakdown specialist with Joey Mongalo arriving from the Lions as defence coach.

In other coaching developments‚ Russell Winter will work as forwards coach‚ Chris Rossouw will continue as backline coach and Pine Pienaar moves out of his role as defence coach and into the role of technical advisor.

“Teams have always had consultants or forwards coaches addressing the breakdown as part of their broader roles.