Dean Elgar has said that he avoids being active on social media to steer clear of negativity.

Social media platforms like Twitter‚ where fans can have direct access to professional sportsmen via their accounts‚ can be a notoriously treacherous environment for disgruntled members of the public to vent at and “troll” stars.

Elgar’s reserved personality makes it no wonder he commands hardly any presence on social media and the Titans and Proteas batting star explained why.

“I think from an individual point of view you need to be quite confident in yourself and you have got to trust your ability and always think positively‚” he said.