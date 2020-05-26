Dean Elgar says captaincy comes naturally to him and‚ if it was offered to him‚ he would also jump at the opportunity to take over the Test vacancy created by Faf du Plessis’s resignation at the beginning of the year.

The stalwart of 66 Test matches for the Proteas became the third player in recent weeks to publicly raise his hand for the coveted job after first choice spinner Keshav Maharaj and right-hander Aiden Markram did the same.

“I have done the captaincy thing in the past and I have done it from school level and provincial level‚ and now in a few professional franchise teams‚ and I have extremely enjoyed it‚” said Elgar from his home in Pretoria in an interview released by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

“If I was asked to do the captaincy‚ definitely I will think hard and long about it because it would mean a lot to me‚” said the Welkom-born left-handed Titans opener.