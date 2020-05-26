Cheslin Kolbe's French club Toulouse begin training return protocol

South African Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe's Toulouse announced on Monday their players had returned to the club's facilities for medical tests after more than two months away.

The record 20-time French champions have been absent from their Stade Ernest Wallon base since March 16 and the Top 14 season was declared over last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The examinations are the first of a seven-phase process presented by the French Rugby Federation which includes running alone and touch rugby sessions before matches can take place.