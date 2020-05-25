Motsepe on his stake in the Bulls: ‘Rugby brings black and white South Africans together’

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has backed the Jake White-led revolution at Loftus as the franchise looks to once again become a dominant force in southern hemisphere rugby.

Motsepe‚ who in December acquired a 37% stake in the Blue Bulls Company (BBCo)‚ said he is excited that Rugby World Cup winning coach White has joined the Bulls as Director of Rugby.

“I am excited and I think the Bulls are going to do very well. We have just had Jake White join us recently‚ which is a good thing.

"There are some great people who are representing me on an ongoing basis there‚” said an upbeat Motsepe.