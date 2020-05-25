Bongani Zungu's Amiens struggled to accept their Ligue 1 relegation‚ says Dolly

Bongani Zungu’s Amiens SC felt hard done by when the Ligue1 season was cancelled as they believed they had fixtures they could have won in the run-in to the close that could have saved them from relegation‚ Bafana Bafana team-mate Keagan Dolly has said.

Montpellier winger Dolly keeps in close contact with South Africa’s French-based brigade of Zungu‚ Strasbourg’s Lebogang Mothiba and Guingamp’s Lebogang Phiri.

He said Zungu – for whom a loan move‚ with an option to sign outright‚ to Spanish La Liga club Mallorca fell through on the last day of the January transfer window – is weighing his options of his next career move.

“Amiens being relegated was a bit touchy for Bongani because they felt like there were a few games that they played they maybe could have won‚” Dolly said.