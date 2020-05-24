Pitso Mosimane has accepted the sanction that was handed out by the Premier Soccer League's disciplinary committee to his influential midfielder Gaston Sirino‚ but says for consistency‚ the same must apply to other players who have committed misconduct not picked by the officials during matches.

The Uruguayan was suspended for two matches after being found guilty in February on several charges.

The temparamental playmaker was charged together with his club Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who were also found guilty of bringing the League into disrepute.

Sirino was found guilty of assaulting two SuperSport United players Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels in an MTN8 match in September last year.