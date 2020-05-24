New mega deal could be lifesaver for Kings

A mega £120m (R2.7bn) partnership between Guinness PRO14 and CVC Capital could be a lifesaver for embattled teams such as the Isuzu Southern Kings.

Amid the financial devastation caused by the onslaught of Covid-19, the lucrative new partnership will be welcomed by all clubs in the five-nation tournament.

After fears that the deal might me put on ice because of the global pandemic, all 14 PRO14 clubs will be breathing a sigh of relief.

Covid-19 has put rugby under intense financial pressure and the Kings now have to adapt to unusually challenging circumstances in austere times.

The Kings already felt the effects of Covid-19 when salary payments were delayed until after the Kings received R6m in additional funding from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Insiders say the new deal will be to the benefit of fans, players, clubs and unions in these key rugby nations over the years ahead.

Under this agreement, CVC Fund VII will acquire a 28% share of PRO14 Rugby from Celtic Rugby DAC and the unions will retain the 72% majority share.

The partnership commitment will allow both PRO14 Rugby and the nation unions to continue to invest in the sport, both professional and amateur, to achieve its potential in the long term.

A portion of the investment will also be held centrally at PRO14 Rugby for the board to invest in further capabilities for the business and to upgrade league operations in line with its growth ambitions.