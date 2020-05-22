The novel coronavirus (Covid-19) has impacted on many things‚ with one of those being when players who are at the twilight stage of their careers knowing when to call time.

This is critical from a South African perspective as players like AB de Villiers (36) and Faf du Plessis (35) don’t have much left in them from an international perspective.

De Villiers retired in 2018‚ but has been vocal in terms of returning to the national team for the T20 World Cup.

Du Plessis has relinquished his Test and ODI leadership roles but intimated he wants to go to Australia for the T20 World Cup that should be held later this year.

Dale Steyn (36) still plays T20 cricket and has bowled well enough to keep himself as a selection prospect while the 41-year-old Imran Tahir has showed no signs of ageing in his performance.

Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket Graeme Smith said it was going to be tough to predict what would take place in the next few months‚ but players need to be ready for anything.

They find themselves in a predicament as there’s no domestic T20 cricket around the world at the moment to keep their games in fine fettle.