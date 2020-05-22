Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul said there would be budget cuts and appointment freezing to help mitigate losses related to Covid-19.

Faul also said all increases or bonuses will be put on hold while the budget will be reviewed in July. All appointments that aren’t essential will be put on hold‚ but this won’t apply to board or coaching appointments.

CSA has various coaching and selectorial vacancies that need to be filled ranging from the Under-19’s‚ women’s and the men’s national team.

“It doesn’t refer to board members‚ but to employment contracts. Coaching related appointments will go ahead because we need to hit the ground running when we open up but other administrative appointments will have to be put on hold‚” Faul said.

“For example‚ if there’s an administration position that’s not filled‚ it will be put on hold. It also makes sense to appoint coaches to avoid delay when we open up.”