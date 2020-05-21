Covid-19 robbed Kings of chance to end with big bang - Penxe

PREMIUM

Until they were suddenly sidelined by the Covid-19 lockdown, the Isuzu Southern Kings had been planning to end the Guinness PRO14 season with a big bang, Kings speedster Yaw Penxe said.



The wing said his embattled team had been determined to make their last eight games, including several at home, winning ones...

