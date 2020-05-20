Warriors batsman Gihahn Cloete relishes return

PREMIUM

Injuries and a lack of game time have seen Warriors batsman Gihahn Cloete put in some hard yards to ensure he is primed and ready for the 2020/2021 season.



Cloete endured a rocky 2019/2020 campaign as a result of a series of injuries, but the lefthander is determined to start the new season on the right note...

