US World Cup star Rapinoe blasts Trump, doesn't rule out run for office

Women's Fifa World Cup star Megan Rapinoe, long an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, says she wouldn't rule out running for America's highest office herself one day.

In excerpts from an interview with Vice TV that were released on Tuesday, Rapinoe branded Trump a "white nationalist" and said she didn't think his policies had helped Americans.

"Now, obviously, we have a white nationalist - I think - in the White House and the spewing of hate and the 'othering' of the rest of the country has only led to more rift between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward," Rapinoe said.