TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi has confirmed that he has concluded a deal in principle to buy the Premier Soccer League (PSL) franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic from Max Tshabalala.

Sukazi confirmed that his intention will be to move the PSL franchise to Mpumalanga and rename it TS Galaxy‚ and to sell Galaxy’s current GladAfrica Championship franchise.

He said‚ with no potential buyer in the Free State having currently emerged‚ this means in the near term Celtic‚ one of the best-supported teams in the country and a notable force in SA football since the 1980s‚ will cease to exist.

Free State businessman Tshabalala’s financial challenges have been well documented‚ and he has had Celtic on the market for more than a year.