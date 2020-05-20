US-based South African attacking midfielder Lebo Moloto has revealed that he still habours dreams of donning a Bafana Bafana shirt.

The 29-year-old Moloto‚ who plays for Colorado-based FC Tulsa in the USL Championship‚ represented South Africa at Under-17 level while he was still a junior at Bidvest Wits and moved to the United States about ten years ago.

“I still have ambitions of playing for Bafana Bafana but at the same time I can only control what I can control‚ which is to do well for myself and my team here in the US and hopefully someone will be watching‚” said Moloto.

Moloto played with the likes of Thulani Serero‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Tshepo Gumede‚ Siyanda Xulu and Doctor Mampuru during his days in the Under-17 national team.