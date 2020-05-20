Ghost derbies being lined up for Kings, Cheetahs

Two derby “ghost” matches behind closed doors between the Isuzu Southern Kings and the Cheetahs are being planned to kick-start the Guinness PRO14 season during August.



Starved rugby fans could be in a for a “double derby TV delight” if Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed sufficiently to allow a return to play...

