The Bulls have bolstered their second row with the signing of highly-rated lock forward Walt Steenkamp who will arrive at Loftus in November from the Cheetahs on a two year deal.

The towering 24-year-old‚ who made his mark in the Varsity Cup for NWU-Pukke and stands at 2.03m at 121kg‚ gained valuable experience as part of the Cheetahs team competing in the Guinness Pro14.

Steenkamp said the move to the Bulls‚ who are rebuilding the team under Director of Rugby Jake White after a number of years of underachievement‚ is a step up in the right direction for his career and he is looking forward to the challenge.